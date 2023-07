Letter to the editor

I am obviously ignorant, but I don’t understand why Pitkin County residents can’t bring the airport-expansion issue to a vote.

Can we recall some commissioners? What will it take to get this issue on a special ballot before the current contract expires? Maybe the contract can be extended several months to allow for the special election?

Please give the residents a voice in this very important matter.

Melissa Waters

Carbondale