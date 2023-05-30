Waters: Should Pitkin County be renamed?

Letter to the editor

I just read Tim Willoughby’s column, “Silver and gold trump Ute rights” (The Aspen Times, May 28) and was saddened to learn that Pitkin County is named after Frederick Pitkin, a man famous for his “Utes must go” talk.

With military bases being renamed from Confederate officers and mountain peaks being renamed from disparaging indigenous slurs, including right here in Colorado, maybe we can rename Pitkin County.

I have no idea how easy or difficult it could be, but it is some food for thought.

Melissa Waters

Carbondale