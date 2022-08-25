Waters: Appalled at Redstone incident
I am shocked, appalled, angry, disgusted and saddened by the article in the Aug. 17 edition of the Sopris Sun, “Redstone incident exposes local prejudice.” I had no idea that this had happened until I read this article.
Normally, I go to Redstone’s Fourth of July celebration, but, this year, I decided to go to Carbondale’s. I thought that Redstone was better than this.
In this era of enlightenment due to the murder of George Floyd, it is unfathomable that people in our welcoming valley can still be so prejudiced.
Step up, Redstone! Open your eyes and hearts.
Melissa Waters
Carbondale
