Watchhouse: Had to postpone the show, sorry!

Friends! The date for our show Friday in Aspen had to be moved to this fall. We are managing a temporary medical condition that would make immediate travel risky.

It will be resolved in time for the spring tour, and while yet another schedule change is truly agonizing for us, we can’t put a price on our health and safety, especially after last year!

We are deeply sorry for any inconvenience this causes to your travel plans — we know this was a special tour for all of us. Not many tickets are left, so we hope you will hold onto them and join us for the new date.

Thank you for being so understanding at this difficult time.

Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz of Watchhouse