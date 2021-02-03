Washington politics dragging us all down
I’m curious about a few things. Is the Space Force in charge of the space lasers? Do Republicans ever hold their own accountable for anything? Does a degree from Trump University qualify someone to run for Congress as a Republican?
Do Republicans really care about deficit spending when they spend trillions on tax breaks for billionaires? Was Joe Biden lying when he promised that $2,000 checks would go out immediately if Georgians vote for Democrats? Can carrying a gun on my hip protect me from COVID-19? Does anyone else realize that the wealthy and powerful from both parties want us fighting among ourselves while they keep rigging the game against the rest of us? Just wondering …
Rick Holtz
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Brown-Schirato will bring thoughtful approach to council
I’m happily writing to ask for your consideration of Kimbo Brown-Schirato for Aspen City Council in the upcoming election.