Washington politics dragging us all down

I’m curious about a few things. Is the Space Force in charge of the space lasers? Do Republicans ever hold their own accountable for anything? Does a degree from Trump University qualify someone to run for Congress as a Republican?

Do Republicans really care about deficit spending when they spend trillions on tax breaks for billionaires? Was Joe Biden lying when he promised that $2,000 checks would go out immediately if Georgians vote for Democrats? Can carrying a gun on my hip protect me from COVID-19? Does anyone else realize that the wealthy and powerful from both parties want us fighting among ourselves while they keep rigging the game against the rest of us? Just wondering …

Rick Holtz

Carbondale