Washburn: Need sponsorship for mandala

Letter to the editor

Aspen community, the Tibetan monks need your support. We have received a multitude of requests for a mandala to be created in Aspen but have yet to find a sponsor.

All interested: Please visit the Aspen Tibet website, and contribute for the creation of a sacred art sand mandala, and one will start next week at the Red Brick Center for the Arts along with the ongoing events held almost daily.

Come see them at the top of Ajax on Monday, July 10, at noon for the peace puja mountain blessing.

Serene Washburn

Aspen