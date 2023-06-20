Washburn: Monks returning, need places to stay

Letter to the editor

Continuing their historical connection to the Roaring Fork Valley, the Gaden Shartse Tibetan Buddhist monks return to Aspen on July 1-22 to fulfill their mission of spreading peace, compassion, and tolerance through cultural exchange and Buddhist teachings, as directed by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

During their previous visits, the monks have positively impacted our community. Thanks to the initial support of John Denver’s Windstar Foundation, they constructed a Sacred Sand Mandala aimed at healing the Earth and our valley’s land and waters. Additionally, the monks have found welcoming homes and office spaces, which have thrived and benefited from their presence.

If you are interested, there is an opportunity for your Aspen home or downtown Aspen office space to host the monks during their visit. For further details, please contact Aspen Tibet at (970) 948-9275 or visit AspenTibet.com.

The monks’ activities during their stay will include group empowerments, meditation, teachings, home and business blessing ceremonies, and personal healing sessions at the Red Brick Center for the Arts. Previous participants in these blessing ceremonies have reported increased productivity and continued success.

You can also contribute by volunteering your time, providing meals, or donating grocery store gift cards, as the monks appreciate and welcome such support.





We extend our love and blessings to all who participated, volunteered, and sponsored last year’s events. Sponsors and donors of all levels are invited to help and support this year’s activities, including interactions with school groups and participants of all ages. For more information on tour events or to book sessions, please don’t hesitate to reach out. Together, we can build a compassionate community.

Serene Washburn

Aspen