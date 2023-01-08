Ward: Made my day, and more

To the good Samaritan in the Jeep who followed me off 82 into the AABC gas station to let me know that my “very good pair of gloves” had flown off the top of my car around Mountain Rescue.

You were right in assessing that they were good gloves (they were), and you were correct in assuming that I would gladly go back and get them (I did).

Your random act of kindness made my day. It also made me feel, just for a moment, something even more gratifying — that maybe we are still a ski town, with locals looking out for each other! Thanks for everything!

Kevin P. Ward

Aspen