Ward: In the advancement of student art

We would like to acknowledge the 49 donors and the show’s anonymous sponsor for making donations to “adopt” an artwork from the Aspen Chapel Gallery’s annual high school show,

6 X 17.

They didn’t receive a piece of art, as it remains in the student’s portfolio. Through their “adoptions,” we were able to give five valley high school art departments $650 each.

Since the gallery began nonprofit partnerships in August 2018, we have been able to donate $38,966.65 to 23 valley nonprofit organizations, and $10,147.49 to five valley high school art departments for a total of $49,144.14.

We want to thank the show sponsors and art purchasers who have made that possible.

Our current show, “Les Femmes,” is partnering with Planned Parenthood of Glenwood Springs. Please stop by and see this exhibition of art by women, about women.





Tom Ward and Michael Bonds

Co-Directors, Aspen Chapel Gallery