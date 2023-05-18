Wallison: Biting the hand

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

We all love our teachers, but the teachers unions not so much.

On April 22, the Colorado Education Association (CEA), the largest teachers union in Colorado, including the Roaring Fork Valley, adopted the following resolution:

“The CEA believes that capitalism inherently exploits children, public schools, land, labor, and resources. Capitalism is in opposition to fully addressing systemic racism (the school to prison pipeline), climate change, patriarchy (gender and LGBTQ disparities), education inequality, and income inequality.”

The next time we pay our property taxes — which are used in substantial part to fund our public schools — let’s all remember this resolution.

Frieda Wallison





Old Snowmass