Wagner: A big fan of candidate

Letter to the editor

I’m a big Dr. Robert Hutton fan! Jill and I have known him for many years. He tended to our daughter’s needs in Nashville, where he was a 40-year physician, board-certified in emergency medicine.

He served as both chief of the emergency department at his former hospital and chief of staff of the entire Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.

Most recently, he moved to New Zealand for one year to help with their physician shortage during the pandemic. Who could be better?!

We both know Robert to be a warm, compassionate friend, an excellent, caring physician, and upstanding member of the Aspen community. We support him wholeheartedly in his bid for an Aspen Valley Hospital District Board trustee. We hope you will do the same.

Robert J. Wagner





Aspen