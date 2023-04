Letter to the editor

I am endorsing Shelley Lundh Freeman for a seat on the Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District Board of Directors.

Shelley’s skills, experience, knowledge, and enthusiasm will make her a valuable addition to the board. She will strive to make the park an even more amazing amenity for our community to enjoy.

Please vote for her on Tuesday, May 2, at Crown Mountain Park at the bike ad tennis clubhouse from 7 a.m.-7p.m.

Jennifer Voorhees

Old Snowmass