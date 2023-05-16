Vitrac-Kessler: Celebrating rich, indigenous culture

Letter to the editor

Please join us to learn about the First Nations culture and traditional ways at Aspen High School on May 27 and 28. The third annual Shining Mountains Pow Wow will be held in the big gym of Aspen High School, bringing together participants from tribes from all over North America to compete in dancing, drumming, and singing.

Pow wows, by definition, are Native American gatherings in which Native Americans sing, dance, reconnect with old friends, celebrate, and share their rich ancestral histories.

Everyone is welcome! Saturday, 1-5 p.m. and 6-9 p.m., and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. For more information, visit aspenaif.org .

Deanne Vitrac-Kessler

Woody Creek