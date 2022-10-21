Vitrac: Grateful for all the support

Letter to the editor

Aspen Indigenous Foundation would like to thank City of Aspen for its generous contribution that helped sponsor the fourth Shining Mountains Film Festival (Oct. 14-16). It was a great honor to screen Native American Indian films at the iconic Wheeler Opera House, with some live interviews with the film directors that covered many facets of the lives of the indigenous peoples of America.

This event was blessed with a Ute Prayer by Ute Mountain Ute Reggie Lopez, and a beautiful live performance of the Grizzly Bear Dance by Laura GrizzlyPaws. A huge thank you to our very entertaining emcee, Buffalo Child, for his hard work and creativity on stage.

Much gratitude to our sponsors: Annabelle Inn, Mountain Chalet, and The St Regis, as well as Cool Bricks Studio, The Aspen Times, Aspen Daily News, The Sopris Sun, Thunder 93, and Aspen Public Radio. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of the Wheeler and to Aspen Indigenous Foundation volunteers.

Here is a quote to sum up this film festival: “If you talk to the animals, they will talk with you, and you will know each other. If you do not talk to them, you will not know them, and, what you do not know, you will fear. What one fears, one destroys.” — Chief Dan George

Deanne Vitrac





Woody Creek