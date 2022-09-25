Veazy III: This should be easy

I am still amazed how highly-educated and supposedly political-savvy Adam Frisch cannot knock out illiterate, no high-school diploma U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in debates, personal appearances, in his political propaganda or in the very minds of the people who voted for her while she did nothing in return to uplift them.

He never did anything for me, so I am not beholden to him.

In the past couple of years or so, she stuffed her handbags with cash money through her congressional salary and her rich Republican political donor contributions, which her shoddy, tax-troubled restaurant could never do for her.

Hon. Boebert’s hometown of Silt and her Garfield County are overrun with crime, illegal drugs, illiterate public-school students and thousands of people who are living unlawfully in our country.

Let’s face facts: If Mesa County Commissioner and former U.S. Rep. Scott McInnis did not appear to run the show as kingmaker, then U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, an old-time Ronald Reagan supporter, would still be the 3rd Congressional District representative.





Adam Frisch, if you have a pair of man pants, then put them on, and let’s see if you are man enough and educated enough to walk all over Boebert.

Emzy Veazy III

Aspen