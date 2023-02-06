Veazy III: Requiems and other memories

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

There are several requiems for Ann McLaughlin Korologos across our land, including from the RAND Corp. and The Washington Post.

Because she was a board trustee at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California, I am sure there shall be a special requiem for her there in which her fellow trust board members — including multi-billionaire Rick Caruso, Steve Forbes, K. Rupert Murdoch, and the Hon. Pete Wilson — will participate. Also, I am sure Nancy Reagan’s pals Ralph Lauren and Johnny Mathis will be in attendance.

I recall one summer evening in the mid-1960s. Johnny Mathis came to the Bronx to watch us rehearse musically. In fact, he was the only one in the auditorium observing us for the entire rehearsal time. We were astonished! A historical Bronx moment, indeed.

By the way, Ralph Lauren graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx, as did Stan Lee, the Hon. Charlie Rangel, Burt Lancaster, James Baldwin, and a host of other famous people.

I would expect the Republicans in the Roaring Fork Valley to have a requiem for Ann McLaughlin Korologos, a Reaganite. Will they?





Emzy Veazy III

Aspen