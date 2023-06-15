Veazy III: Just how it is, indeed

Letter to the editor

Peter Fornell’s letter “Just how are things in Steamboat Springs?” (Aspen Daily News, June 14) sank retired U.S. Admiral James De Francia’s little steamboat and his paper armada in Steamboat Springs and Los Angeles because of the admiral’s letter “Party of law, order?” (Aspen Daily News, June 11).

Mr. Fornell’s inked words dealt a swift blow to De Francia’s fleet on Flag Day, June 14, which is also former U.S. President Donald Trump’s birthday! Whoa! Somebody throw retired De Francia a lifesaver, oops, a personal flotation device, a life preserver!

Emzy Veazy III

Aspen