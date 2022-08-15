Veazy III: How to understand Russia

For those who can appreciate a brief pragmatic understanding of Russia today, let me present some of the basics.

The only time the Anglo-Saxon Great Britain fought against Russia was during the Crimean War.

The Anglo-Saxon alliance (Great Britain, United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand) refrains from directly fighting Russia.

Nikita Khrushchev, the first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, gave Ukraine the Crimean Peninsula during his leadership.

In the Black Sea. the Russian navy is headquartered on the Crimean Peninsula. Ukraine told the Russian navy to leave this peninsula.





The Vikings created Kiev, which was their slave trade center for shipping white women into the Middle East and the Near East. The Russians claim descendancy from the Vikings.

In 1997, the United States only had 30% of its currency in our country. The majority of U.S. dollars were in Europe, the majority of that in Russia. Something to really think about. If you don’t believe me, go to our Federal Reserve System to get educated.

Eurodollars came about when, after World War II, the Soviet Union pulled its U.S. dollars out of our country before they were blocked by our federal government. The Soviets placed them in Europe. Presto, Eurodollars!

The Soviet Union helped the Third World wage war against racists, also known as white supremacists and colonialists.

Emzy Veazy III

Aspen