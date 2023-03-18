Veazy III: How about all this climate malarkey?

Letter to the editor

Did you believe all this malarkey and psychobabble about ecology, saving Mother Earth, climate change, and climate activism coming from the propagandists from the Aspen Skiing Co. and its fellow ski resort operator brethren as you read, absorbed, and talked with your friends, your coworkers, and your business associates about “Ski resorts are embracing a new role: climate activist” (Aspen Times, March 18)?

Is their embracing by ski resort operators to mitigate snowmaking, cloud seeding, and jet fuel aerosol sprays from private jets and commercial airways?

Just yesterday, one reader’s “Feds spend $2.4 million on cloud seeding” (Denver Post, March 17, ) which mentions the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s federal $2.4 million to cloud seed in other Western states and how “Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming each spend $1 million to $1.5 million a year for cloud seeding. … Numerous studies indicate cloud seeding can add 5% to 15% more precipitation from storm clouds.”

Who’s fooling whom? Jim Crown needs at least one sensible, educated, high-salaried executive in his Aspen Skiing Co., and that’s me. Let’s get busy — for out of chaos and perverted priorities, come the messianic approach to business profitability, successes, and helmsmanship during calm and tempest.

Aspen