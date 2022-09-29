Veazy III: Another worry
The U.S., state and local governments never built vast networks of A-bomb shelters for our American population to survive a nuclear war like the Soviet Union and the People’s Republic of China did for their people. Our designated bomb shelters were not even real bomb shelters.
The U.S. government and Americans at-large should re-awaken to the fear of few us surviving nuclear blasts. If such a horror happens, the Russian and Chinese people lose a less percentage of their citizens than our country. This is a mathematical fact.
I never forgot 1961 or other currents events before and after that particular year. Neither should others.
The U.S. government and all Americans should fear a Putin nuclear threat because who will be saved in our country without mutual population destruction?
I do recall the autumn of 1961. So should you.
Emzy Veazy III
Aspen
