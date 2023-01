Letter to the editor

Selfish indulgence and the love of luxury sometimes numb the very wealthy to the suffering they inflict on others. Aspen Skico’s Chicago billionaires have taken bullying to an entirely new level with the banning of the Sandwich Board lady — an elderly woman who loves her town — from the town square, Gondola Plaza.

Pat Milligan is the last of her kind in Colorado. Don’t kill the American Dream. This decision should be reversed.

Kathy Vaughan

Carbondale and Granbury, Texas