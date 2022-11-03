Vardy: Let’s keep it beautiful

Letter to the editor

It is easy to feel grateful this time of year that we get to live in such a beautiful place. But, what is often overlooked is that the view planes and beauty are not simply available to us by chance but by deliberate measures pioneered by our public-land agencies.

In Aspen, this, in addition to many of the places we get to play in these settings, is thanks to the Open Space and Trails Program. This program is predominantly funded by a half-cent sales tax, and that sales tax is on the ballot this November!

Please join me in voting to renew it in perpetuity.

My greatest relationship to land that is made public by the sales tax is Cozy Point Ranch, where The Farm Collaborative grows food for our community and hosts programming for our youth. Without this sales tax, all of these places could go away.

It is not often that we can take a very simple action that will make tremendous ripples for generations in our future. We are lucky to have that option now. By voting “Yes” on the half-cent sales-tax renewal, we can guarantee these public treasures are conserved and stay public not just for us, but for our grandchildren’s children.





Of all the important issues on the ballot this November, this seemingly simple decision may in fact be the one with the longest term positive impact. Please join me in voting “Yes!” on ballot issue 2B.

Eden Vardy

Aspen