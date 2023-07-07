Vagneur: Memories as the kid and now as the grandpa

Tony Vagneur



It’s a simple thing, making a cheese sandwich, isn’t it? My paternal forebears in Val d’Aosta, Italy, were well-known for making fontina cheese, although my grandfather made his own recipe in this country, more like cheddar, the type found in many restaurants.

Slice off what is needed, put it between a couple pieces of bread, and voila! A cheese sandwich.

The threads of relationships are not always easy to follow, and sometimes, the seemingly simple things lead us down paths that need to be explored. Out of lunch meat, the usual salami or ham, I turned to the available sharp cheddar in the fridge and made a cold sandwich for lunch.

Hadn’t had one in a long time, and as I did, a memory of my grandfather and me making lunch for one of our forays into the mountains poked me. Our menu choices were simple — fried egg or cheese. Unless there was leftover roast. And he always let me choose.

Memories. Without them, at the most basic level, we’d be thoughtless and immobile, the recognition of which gives them the importance they deserve. If you are familiar with Howard Thurman’s book, “The Mood of Christmas,” you will remember that he posited memory is “one of God’s great gifts to the human spirit without which neither life nor experience could have any meaning.”





You have your own memories of infinitely seeming adventures — good, bad, or indifferent — over the course of your life so far, and you’re likely thinking of a few right now.

Recalling my grandfather and me mucking around his kitchen, getting our lunch together, brings back the attendant reminiscences of riding together in the mountains, roping sick calves, rounding up wild horses, and on and on they go. They run deep.

Not to go religious on you, but the biblical name Zechariah, or Zachariah, means God remembers. With a name like that, one might be looking over his shoulder a lot.

In the case of emotional experiences, memory is a source of tremendous power in our lives. I’m not sure what the power is, but clearly I remember my first sexual kiss with a member of the opposite sex.

Hanging around with some high-school kids, Difficult Campground, at about 12 years old, I was sitting in the passenger’s seat of a friend’s car as the party began to break up. I’d kissed girls before, but this was new. A redhead four years older, a beautiful girl, came over to the car and planted a wet, long-lasting kiss on me, finishing it off with some tongue near the end. You might say that is an emotional, unforgettable memory. And powerful.

Good books, good conversations, tickle our psyches, suck us in by triggering a backstory of our memories, even memories of fantasies about certain situations. Most of this happens behind the curtain, some consciously, but much unconsciously, taking us down roads propped up by life’s recollections. We relate.

We don’t want to finish a book, knowing it will end. The same with conversations we have with others. Regretfully, there are tête-à-têtes, dialogues I’ve let die, and totally regret today, wishing I could go back and finish them. They linger in my memory.

From somewhere on the internet, one can find simple metaphors describing the importance of memory, such as “The past beats inside me like a second heart.” “Humans, not places, make memories.” “There are memories that time does not erase.”

“Without memory, there is no healing.” Perhaps my favorite: “Memory is the treasure house of the mind wherein the monuments thereof are kept and preserved.” Or, as I always say: No matter what, they can’t take away our memories.

In any case, as the cheese sandwich disappeared from my plate, it struck me that at the beginning of this column, I was the young grandson, making memories that would cross my mind forever. Now, I was the older grandpa not only continuing to make my own memories, but also becoming part of the memories my grandson will carry throughout his life. A big responsibility.

