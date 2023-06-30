Vagneur: If such as thing as a cowboy’s cowboy, that was John Burtard

Tony Vagneur



“Where are we takin’ these?” I asked. “The far pasture past the pony corrals, the wire gate on the left should be open.” And we trailed 10 or 12 head down the lane, a half-mile or so, without saying another word to each other.

All that morning, we moved similar bunches of bulls, heifers, steers, and cows around to different places on the ranch, animals we wanted to keep at home, getting ready for spring turnout, and we never really said much more to each other than what was said in the opening paragraph. Oh, we talked about our horses a bit — I like the way this one walks out, or this one is easy to catch — abbreviated stuff like that.

Years before, it was some big event at the Carbondale rodeo arena, a place I hadn’t been before, and what the doings were I can’t really say, but I was there by myself trying to get a handle on the activities and where I might find some people I knew.

I’d never met the man before but recognized him from someone earlier pointing him out. He was the head cowpuncher, the range rider, the point man for the North Thompson Creek Cattlemen’s Association, where my family ran some cows.

Brashly, I walked up, stuck out my hand and said, “Hi. My name is so-and-so, and it’s nice to meet you.” He recognized the name, and maybe the countenance the same way I knew his, and as soon as we shook hands, he said with a big smile, “Climb up there in the back of that pickup truck, and get yourself a beer,” and continued on his way. John Burtard and I became friends that day.





If there’s such a thing as a cowboy’s cowboy, John was it. Quiet, reserved, and seemingly full of more cattle, horse, and ranching logic than could be found in any library or mountain range, he never bragged or offered unasked-for advice. And he had a fish-eye lens on his surroundings. There are more than a few cows out there still marveling that John knew what they were going to do before they did.

Healing up from a broken neck about 13 years ago and a bit tentative about being back horseback, I mentioned to John that I felt if my horse took off bucking, my head might come disconnected and roll down my back, bouncing off my horse’s ass. He smiled and said, “Has that ever happened before? Then you don’t need to worry about it.” And the hesitancy on my part disappeared.

We worked the corrals at the McCabe Ranch every spring and fall, moving cows through the alleyways, sorting them for branding, preg checking or the aluminum pots in the fall, and taking turns opening and closing the gates for each other, showing off how well our horses were doing. Of all the cattle work I’ve done over the years, working with John were the most enjoyable.

Always willing to share his life with others, several years ago, he took my friend Margaret and me on a day’s long journey through part of the forest he watched over, including a lunch stop at the Yank Creek cow camp. Many times, he invited me along on the days when Jerome Park was cleared out and the cows moved up to Thompson Divide.

John retired from the Cattlemen’s Association a year ago in the spring, with a string of horses for sale. Working with his daughter, Niki, we came across one that seemed like it might fit in my remuda. “My dad says use him for the summer, see if you like him,” she said, and away we went.

My last conversation with John was making a deal for that horse, Pete, a light palomino who needed a little work. This summer, he’s getting plenty as my main pack horse, although with his conformation and good looks, he’s going to soon be a prime cow horse.

And the thread of life keeps going. Pete has John’s brand on his left shoulder, a sure sign that John’s spirit is riding with us in our trips through the mountains, watching over the cattle.

John Burtard 1/16/48 – 5/24/23. Rest in Peace.

Tony Vagneur writes here on Saturdays and welcomes your comments at ajv@sopris.net .