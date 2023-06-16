Vagneur: Basalt at a tipping point

Tony Vagneur



About a month ago, I went into Basalt for breakfast, about 8:30 a.m., couldn’t find a parking space. Ended up down by the Aspenalt Lodge and Taylor Creek Fly Shop, depending on the kindness of strangers to not have my Jeep towed. Same issue with lunch and dinner over the following two-week period.

It’s been that way for a few years.

Imagine how it will be if Basalt officials decide to go ahead with the upcoming Midland Avenue Streetscape Project and the removal of angle parking, replacing it with parallel parking. Where will the majority of visitors go to park their cars? Supposedly, increased parking will be available at the western, never-never-land end of town, down by the triangle space, alongside Midland Spur.

I’m not sure anyone has looked around lately, but Basalt is not being overrun by young people. Making some senior citizens or medically-challenged individuals hoof it up to the businesses along Midland proper, be sure to keep the oxygen handy. Tourists, especially from lower altitudes, senior citizens or middle-aged, will not find that kind of stroll enjoyable. The town blurb on the project says there will be the same number of parking spaces as there are now. Go figure. Certainly not along Midland Avenue.

A few years ago, while riding up the chairlift with a woman, she was extolling the virtues of living in the area, Basalt to be exact, while also telling me her daughter had married a lawyer from Los Angeles and they’d decided to move to Basalt. “Do you think Basalt will be able to maintain its small-town charm?” she asked. To which the obvious reply was, “Not if lawyers from LA keep moving here.” That ended our conversation.





On a personal note, this writer believes Basalt lost its small-town character when the wooden sidewalks were replaced with concrete. But that doesn’t mean we should just throw in the towel and let 21st century planning ideas take over. What could one tell that chairlift-riding woman today? “We’re going to make it look like hundreds of other small towns across America. You’ll love it.”

The businesses along Midland Avenue have understandably put out the cry that tearing up the main street during the busy summer months will be deadly to their success and have appealed to the town not rebuild Midland Avenue during the summer. Their point seems to be that not everything needs to be done at once.

Or maybe take a page out of restraint and decide that not everything needs to be done. Period. Replacing the water line makes sense and whatever other utilities are down there, but if you’ve ever spent much time crossing the street in Basalt, it’s clear that “traffic calming” is overkill. Wider sidewalks? Where is the need?

Don’t let me be the curmudgeon my daughter sometimes calls me. There might be nice additions like public art, bicycle parking (seems like cleaner air would go with that?), but wait, I’m out of improvements already. Trees and planters along the sides of Midland as well as down the center? Is that a fair trade-off for parking and space for trucks to make their deliveries?

The bottom line, in my estimation, is that if the town does go ahead with the entire plan, then the charm, the historic feel of Basalt will likely go up in smoke. It will appeal to some, undoubtedly, the same folks who like contemporary architecture. There will likely be empty storefronts where once successful, small businesses plied their trade over the years.

To a man who once trailed cattle through Basalt on the way to lands near the Cap K Ranch as a youth, it seems Basalt is on the edge of losing its personality in the rush to always be improving things, growing its footprint, becoming lost in its own success.

A snake usually knows when prey is too big to swallow, and so it is with avant-garde transformation. Some change comes too fast, is too big for many people to understand or comprehend. It alarms them. Familiarity is, still, comforting to people.

As Mayor Bill Kane implied recently, maybe the only construction on Midland Avenue this summer will be the replacement of the water line. Then, perhaps more conversation can take place, more back and forth about what the future of downtown Basalt should look like and how to get there.

Nothing is written in stone and maybe a compromise can be reached, even going as far as scrapping the Midland Avenue Streetscape Project once the water line is replaced. The sounds of relief can almost be heard from here.

Tony Vagneur writes here on Saturdays and welcomes your comments at ajv@sopris.net .