Unkept land in downtown Basalt an eyesore

The black fencing around the “private property” on the former Pan and Fork land was an eyesore when it went up. Now, it is ripped and flying in the wind revealing the uncared for, weed-infested ground within. It is really ugly now.

Seems like the owner(s) might show they actually do care a little about how our town looks by either taking it down, weeding and watering (preferred choice) or replacing the torn and tattered fencing.

We get your point that it is your private land and not to be messed with by us locals walking down to the riverside.

Roger Adams

Basalt