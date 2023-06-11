Unger: Raise the International Affairs Budget

With the recent congressional push to raise the debt ceiling, American attitudes toward spending government dollars on international poverty relief spending are understandably skeptical.

Why would we as a nation export aid efforts when so many are suffering at home, especially when our expenditures far outrun our income?

I found myself asking the same exact question before beginning my work as a journalist for the Borgen Project. The organization, aimed at bolstering international poverty relief’s status on the U.S. Foreign Affairs agenda, has shifted my perspective on the efficacy and vitality of foreign aid through domestically-rooted explanations.

The International Affairs Budget is not only a sound investment in terms of humanitarianism. The benefits of promoting global welfare resonate strongly within the United States by unleashing the economic potential of foreign markets and reducing global violence through elevating social welfare.

Supporting the International Affairs Budget is not a matter of promoting a mere philanthropic agenda — it is an essential component of improving national security and American business.





In an area with ample resources and influence, showing interest in international welfare should be a community priority.

Elena Unger

Snowmass Village