Try going electric
Ooookay, you are required to replace the storm water drain under the jail trail. You don’t need to maximize the dollar and CO2 costs of the project by going all out gardens of Babylon. Save some money, spend half of it buying new electric vehicles.
The Aptera — its all wheel-drive version will be produced next year — is a perfect fit for Car To Go; buy a second one for city/county business travel. Since Amazon has bought 100,000 Rivian electric trucks, buy some of those too. The Aspen Police Department needs at least a couple to start their transition to an electric fleet.
A couple of signs pointing to the new elevator is all you need for ADA compliance.
Tom Mooney
Aspen
