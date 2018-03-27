 Trump won’t stand up for U.S. | AspenTimes.com

Trump won’t stand up for U.S.

Coincidence?

It seems the only time Trumpski get tough on the Russians is when one of his own self-made catastrophes is biting him in the butt. He still hasn't signed the sanctions Congress approved. He won't stand up for the U.S. but he will stand up for England. What hypocrisy.

John P. Ostwald

Redstone