Trecker: Goodbye, pro golf

Letter to the editor

June 6 brought the news that the PGA Tour has cracked and succumbed to the pressure of the renegade LIV tour.

The direct result from my perspective is that the PGA Tour and its members have forced me, as a golf fan, into tacit support of MBS and the Saudi regime. That’s not going to happen.

Professional golf has now poisoned the environment enough that I can’t possibly care any longer. Although the game is beautiful, the profession is as ugly as it’s ever been. So sad.

Goodbye, pro golf.

Mike Trecker





Aspen