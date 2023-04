Letter to the editor

Kyoto has a great program of recognizing the best (most sacred) trees in that city. Kyoto puts a white rope around each of them.

Aspen has some magnificent trees. How about a city program to recognize those large and important trees?

“The stories of these ancient trees quietly manifest the narrative arcs and twists of Kyoto’s long and deep relationship with its natural environment.” Kyoto Journal KJ 104.

James M. Trapp

Snowmass Village