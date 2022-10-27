Trantow: A proven champion

Letter to the editor

Perry Will is my candidate for Colorado House District 57. Perry is a champion for rural health care, behavioral health and access to health care. Perry is a proven listener, consistently humble and he understands the Western Slope.

He can and will work across the aisle and vote for the people of Colorado. He supports affordable housing. Perry was a leader to improve the safety of the Basalt Shooting Range. Perry is a key leader in fire mitigation and protecting our lands and homes.

His knowledge on water, agriculture, the environment and wildlife is unmatched. We need someone experienced “on the hill” with connections and proven commitment to our community and our state.

Please join me in voting for Perry Will for State House District 57!

George Trantow

Basalt