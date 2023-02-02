Torre: Running one more time

Letter to the editor

Hello friends and neighbors:

I am happy to announce my campaign for mayor, and I am writing to ask for your support and your vote in the the upcoming election.

I am seeking a final term as mayor to continue working for Aspen on the issues that impact our community. I am very proud of my four years in office, and I am optimistic about the direction Aspen is heading. I am hopeful for two more years to continue the good work that has been started and to keep improving our processes and outcomes.

The last few years were a very busy time in Aspen and the world. Our council was presented with a lot of opportunities, and we have celebrated a lot of successes and learned from a few missteps.

In my four years as mayor, we have: hired a new city manager, moved in to a new City Hall, navigated a global pandemic, made important land-use code revisions, regulated some short-term rentals, helped stabilize early childhood care, made more funds available for arts and culture in our community, supported more local business, adopted environmental goals, and created the housing strategic plan. Ultimately achieving more for community health than we have ever seen.





But we have work still to do …

There are a few ways that you can help this campaign and support working for a livable Aspen — an Aspen that boasts a strong community, a healthy environment, and prosperous businesses. Please visit TorreforMayor.com to donate, add your name to a supporter list, submit a letter to the editor, or email me.

Torre

Aspen