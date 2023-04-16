Throm: Lift Up has moved!

We’ve moved to better serve! The Lift Up Aspen Pantry has moved to the Pitkin County Health and Human Services building across from the hospital.

A huge shout-out to our contractor, moving crew and volunteers.

Thank you: to Doug Throm Construction for transforming our space into a beautiful market pantry; to Joe, Tom, Sandy, and Denison for packing boxes; to Bob, Med, PJ, Paul, and Destiny for making the move to HHS; and to Nancy, Gina, Ci, Carol, and Sandy for unpacking and setting up the new space!

Thank you: to the Pitkin County Democrats who held a food drive to fill our shelves with healthy food and necessities.

We will be open for business on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon.





Now we need you. Come by and pick up the essential foods that you need. Volunteer to help us provide this vital service. Organize a food drive in your organization, business, or school. And/or show your support with a donation to Lift Up, our valley’s source for food security. Visit liftup.org

Amy Throm

Snowmass Village