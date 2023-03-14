Thrift Shop: This month’s distribution

Once a month the Aspen Thrift Shop volunteers meet to distribute our hard earned funds.

Last month the local non-profit recipients were Carbondale Arts, Focus Kids, VOICES, Aspen Santa Fe Folklorico, Aspen Sister Cities Program, Empty Bowls-Aspen Middle School & Aspen Community School, Explore Booksellers (a project of the Center for Public Interest Research), Growing Years School, Response, Theater Masters, and Youth Zone.

The Aspen Thrift Shop is able to continue the generous funding due to support of the entire community. Thank you to all who volunteer, donate, and shop.

The Ladies of the Aspen Thrift Shop

Aspen