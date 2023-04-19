Thrift Shop: Sharing the funds

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

Once a month, the Aspen Thrift Shop Volunteers meet to distribute our hard-earned funds.

This month, the local non-profit recipients are: La Clinica Puebla, The People’s Clinic, Seed Peace, Roaring Fork Cycling, Aspen Family Connections, Ascendigo Autism Services, Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Basalt Regional Library, English in Action, Roaring Fork Music Society (Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra), The Savings Collaborative (DBA: LaMedichi), Windwalkers Equine Assisted Learning, and Therapy Center.

The Aspen Thrift Shop is able to continue our generous funding due to support of the entire community. Thank you to all who volunteer, donate, and shop.

Thrift Shop Volunteers

Aspen