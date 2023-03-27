Thrift Shop: Grant recipients this month

Once a month the Aspen Thrift Shop volunteers meet to distribute our hard earned funds. This month the local non-profit recipients are:

Harvest for Hunger. Aspen Cycling Club, Way Out Inc., Basalt Elementary School Appreciation, Basalt High School & Roaring Fork High School Drama Club School Musical, Basalt High School Tennis Team, Basalt High School Track & Field Team, Basalt Middle School Garden, Roaring Fork School Pre-Collegiate.

5 Point Adventure Film Festival, Aspen Choral Society, Mountain Rescue Aspen Inc., Roaring Fork Leadership, Thunder River Theater Company.

The Aspen Thrift Shop continues generous funding, over $30,000 monthly, due to support of the entire community. Thank you to all who volunteer, donate and shop.

Aspen Thrift Shop Volunteers