Thrift Shop gets artsy Aug. 6
As we bask in the cultural riches of the Aspen summer, let’s not forget the Aspen Thrift Shop’s art extravaganza at the Red Brick Center for the Arts on Saturday, Aug. 6 — our annual Art Sale, where we sell off all the incredible prints, paintings, artifacts, vintage clothing, jewelry, etc., that is donated to the Thrift Shop during the year.
This might also be a perfect time to pass on to the Thrift Shop that dusty old Picasso you have sitting in the garage — we very much welcome your donations at this time, and if you are moving or cleaning house, you will not find a better time to donate your art. Don’t forget, the Aspen Thrift Shop donates all proceeds from the sale to our incredible program of grant-making to local nonprofits, and college scholarships for valley students.
Email Katherine Sand at ksand@radarcontact.net with questions or for information about donations (we’ll come and grab the Van Gogh so you don’t have to drop it off!).
Thank you!
Katherine Sand
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User