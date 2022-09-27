Thorne: Sour on summit

Letter to the editor

Another ego-fest for the all talk, no action elite masquerading as a “climate” conference. The private jets were parked five deep, not to mention the two F-18s escorting Nancy Pelosi’s PJ, courtesy of our tax dollars.

Toss in the caravan of gas-guzzling limos/shuttles jamming up every artery in town, and why are you here, again?

Perhaps, instead of such environmental impact, you should have convened via Zoom, like the sentence you and your cronies mandated to our nation’s youth for two merciless years. The hypocrisy is exhausting. Next time, stay home. We will mail your Kemo hat.

Kennedy Thorne

Aspen