Letter to the editor

I have been thinking that we should all thank the environmentalists for sacrificing our lives on planet Earth today, so that our grandchildren can live a perfect life in the future. But upon learning that each wind turbine placed in the ocean requires a base of 60 feet wide and 40 feet deep — I am forced to realize that actually they are just out to destroy planet Earth, and the whales are trying to warn us. Time to speak up.

Donna Thompson

Aspen