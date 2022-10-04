 Thompson: Just what I’m seeing | AspenTimes.com
Thompson: Just what I'm seeing



Letter to the editor


Every day, I walk across the Castle Creek Bridge, and, every day, it’s the same: Eight people directing traffic, two people in their cars, three people standing around and two people actually working. 

And, I won’t mention the impact to the town, the traffic backed up way onto McLain Flats Road and to the airport — worse than winter time.

Is this government at work? Poor timing, that’s for sure. 

And, the point of this was to fill a pothole and thickening the surface around it? 

What will happen when they actually need to replace the whole bridge?


Donna Thompson

Aspen

Letter to the Editor
