Thompson: Just what I’m seeing
Every day, I walk across the Castle Creek Bridge, and, every day, it’s the same: Eight people directing traffic, two people in their cars, three people standing around and two people actually working.
And, I won’t mention the impact to the town, the traffic backed up way onto McLain Flats Road and to the airport — worse than winter time.
Is this government at work? Poor timing, that’s for sure.
And, the point of this was to fill a pothole and thickening the surface around it?
What will happen when they actually need to replace the whole bridge?
Donna Thompson
Aspen