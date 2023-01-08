Thompson: Howl for Colorado wolves

The current state of Colorado’s wolf plan is in desperate need of reparation, with the necessary goal of achieving a fulfilled self-sustaining population of wolves to Colorado.

Unlike the small, token wolf populations presently considered adequate, the spirit of Proposition 114 (the Reintroduction of Grey Wolves Initiative) must be restored.

While conflict avoidance needs to be proactive, it’s time to immediately begin re-establishing wolves throughout their native homeland of western Colorado, based on established scientific evidence that recommends a minimum of 750 wolves (or 150 packs) proposed.

Currently, our public lands are (unfortunately) highly dangerous for wolves, which is unacceptable, knowing that they should be safe for all animals — including indigenous carnivores.

State officials and livestock owners must do their part, knowing wolves are naturally inclined to eat native wildlife (such as deer or elk), but will go for easy feeding opportunities when presented (such as non-native unprotected livestock).





Furthermore, science has indicated that wolf hunt culling is completely unnecessary for keeping “populations in check,” meaning any trophy hunting conducted is actually only completed for sport.

It’s time to get our paws off the ground and urge both the Colorado Parks and Wildlife and U.S. Fish and Wildlife to take accountability, preventing a full-on war against wolves by reintroducing them throughout suitable habitat in western Colorado — considering where our neighbors in the Northern Rockies have failed.

Cassidy Thompson

Columbus, Ohio