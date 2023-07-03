Thomas: The least of us

The founders handed us our rights (which we enjoy every day and celebrate on the Fourth of July) on a blood-stained silver platter, stained with the blood of both tyrants and patriots.

When anyone in our melting pot is getting burned, the pot needs stirring in order to prevent the people from becoming victims at the hands of all enemies both foreign and domestic.

The founding fathers, religious men, did not give us a theocracy or a true democracy where the majority rules (tyranny of the masses), but they delivered us a constitutional republic, which guarantees our individual liberties.

“The rights of the one are the rights of all, united we stand, divided we fall. So it’s all for one and one for all. For if we don’t hang together, we surely will hang separately, when we each and all fall!”

Locals have lost their lives in Aspen and many were unable to get housing, which had a lot to do with their struggle and demise. What happened to the ending of homelessness in the valley? I’ll bet a lot of money was spent and I have not seen any tangible progress.





APCHA is a huge part of the problem and could help with solutions.

There’s no excuse in this very wealthy town. Societies are judged based on how they care for the least among them. There is no public building open with a trained law enforcement officer on duty to keep people from freezing to death in winter, and although most who work at the new homeless shelter are good, the homeless shelter is so inhospitable that many of the homeless locals risk freezing to death rather than subjecting themselves to this hostile, jail-like environment.

I welcome any constitutional experts to inform me so that I can make an informed decision. Thank you for your help in any way.

Email me please: homelessinaspen@gmail.com

Vince Thomas

Aspen