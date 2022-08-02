The grand treatment
Just a quick shout out to the folks at BellyUp! I’m a local and never expected to be treated as well as Elizabeth, the general manager, and all the kind staff who helped me enjoy the show.
I have trouble walking and not only did they get me a chair while I waited in line but found me a grand seat where I didn’t have to stand and hurt. Bravo folks and thank you!
Christine Sullivan
Glenwood Springs
