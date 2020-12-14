The Dems’ unfortunate legacy
So Democrats won a presidential race but trashed the integrity of the voting process. Joe Biden cannot possibly make up the value of what was lost.
Jeffrey Evans
Basalt
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Shopping locally doesn’t mean Target and Wal-mart
I just read Paul E Anna’s “The Downvalley Dash” piece (Dec. 11, The Aspen Times). While I agree going past the roundabout is always an epic adventure for Aspenites, I took issue with the point…