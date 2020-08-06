The Aspen Times’ Rose and Thorns

Thorns to the peeps flipping out over the possibility they will be asked not to ski or ride at Aspen Skiing Co. ski areas during the holidays.

First, no decision has been made yet by Skico, so flipping out is premature. Second, these are extraordinary circumstances and it seems like a small sacrifice for locals to avoid the slopes for lift-served skiing at what will pass as a busy time during reduced capacity.

The way the holidays fall, the busiest time will probably only last from Wednesday, Dec. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 3. Other sacrifices might be sought at other busy times, but that’s a fraction of the season.

The indignant people claiming Skico doesn’t care about locals have short memories. Skico welcomed uphillers to the slopes after the forced shutdown on March 15 and trails were even groomed to enhance the experience. Count it as a blessing if there is any lift-served skiing at all this winter.

A rose goes to a RFTA bus driver for recently showing compassion to a man who tried to get on the bus but was denied because he had no shoes. After the man tried several days in a row, the driver bought shoes for him.

Bouquets all around to the front-line employees in the hospitality, retail and restaurant industries who are enduring bad behavior from a challenging visitor population while they are exposing themselves daily to possible COVID-19 infections. The sense of entitlement exhibited from some people this summer is beyond beyond.

Roses to Pitkin County Open Space and Trails for adding so many great hiking and biking trails over the past 5 to 10 years. Imagine how packed the old trail network would be during this COVID influx if not for places like Sky Mountain Park, Hummingbird and Glassier.

Thorns to town of Basalt for ongoing technical issues with government meetings. Small but critical chunks of both the July 28 Town Council meeting and the Aug. 4 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting were lost for viewers on GrassRoots TV due to a dropped call. Since it appears the teleconference meetings will be held out of necessity for the foreseeable future, it would be nice to clear up those issues.

Thorns to everyone who thinks this virus is a hoax and defies local public health orders. Wear your mask and stop whining about it.