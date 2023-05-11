Terwilliger: Peace, quiet and clean air

Letter to the editor

An article (“State ponders ban on sales of gas lawn mowers”) in The Aspen Times on April 27 reports the effects of gas-powered lawn mowers, leaf blowers, and line trimmers on air pollution, especially ozone.

These devices do not have the emissions controls that automobiles have. The article states that an hour of running a high-polluting, gas leaf blower produces emissions equal to driving a gas car 1,100 miles. So not only do they make a lot of noise, as everyone can attest to, but they contribute to greenhouse gases.

I had a gas line trimmer for years. It stunk. Not only that, I had to wear ear plugs to protect my hearing. I have gotten rid of it and bought a battery-powered line trimmer. What a difference! Not only is it much quieter, but it doesn’t stink, it reloads the line automatically, and I don’t have to do all that pulling and playing with the choke to get it started. And I’m not storing gas in my garage.

Another great thing about these tools is that the batteries are interchangeable. Your line trimmer battery will fit on your leaf blower. If you have a long job with the blower, you can use the battery from the trimmer if the blower battery gets low. Those who have businesses can keep working after the first battery gets discharged. And they will be protecting their employees from noise and pollution.

And finally, Holy Cross Energy offers rebates on battery lawn equipment, so the upfront cost is less and your operating costs are lower.





A Basalt town employee once told me how annoying the gas-fired leaf blower was running outside the office. Why doesn’t the town require battery leaf blowers and line trimmers in their contracts? After all, the town is supposedly going for net-zero emissions. That would be a win-win for all.

Gerry Terwilliger

Basalt