Terwilliger: Bye-bye, old Basalt

Letter to the editor

Letter to the editor

The June 16 article (“Full steam ahead for Midland Avenue job”) in The Aspen Times repeats the claim that 70% of the voters in Basalt approved the Midland Avenue project.

It’s not true.

Seventy percent of the voters approved the extension of a mil levy to be used for 1) improvements to Midland, 2) green infrastructure, 3) a new town hall or 4) affordable housing. No one got to see the current design of Midland before the vote was taken.

Tony Vagneur’s column (Basalt at a Tipping Point) on June 17 summarizes the concern many residents have about the improvement project. Yes, the charm and historic feel of Basalt will disappear. Basalt is being gentrified (Aspenized?). I got a card from a realtor that said you should move to Basalt, which is what Aspen used to be.

I often wonder if Town council members and Town staff ever walk along Midland during the day and in the evening? Do they see the lack of parking and how busy the businesses are? There must be those in favor of this project, but everyone I encounter is not.





Bye-bye, old Basalt. You will be missed, and there will be much regret.

Gerry Terwilliger

Basalt