Letter to the editor

Here’s another way to think about Boebert, the congressperson. We are paying her a salary of $174,000 a year (plus benefits), and we are getting absolutely nothing in return. Pretty lousy deal, I’d say.

She’s laughing in our faces all the way to the bank. Maybe that’s OK with you, throwing money away. I’m voting for Adam Frisch. Much better deal.

Terry Temescu

Aspen