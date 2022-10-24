Teague: Generally doing a good job

Letter to the editor

While so many towns, cities, and counties in our nation seethe under regimes of repressive or worse law enforcement, Aspen and Pitkin County have had the good fortune of many years of police and sheriff’s departments which, while not perfect, have been generally in sync with us, the population they serve.

How lucky we are then to have the choice to vote for candidates for sheriff of Pitkin County who promise to continue the tough love, compassionate-but-firm law enforcement we have come to expect.

While both candidates for sheriff assure us they will continue this enlightened law enforcement philosophy, Joe DeSalvo has been doing just that as the current sheriff. There is no reason to expect that he will not continue to do an excellent job in this difficult role. Vote for Joe and rest assured.

Harry Teague

Basalt